Every Time I Die share snippet of Vans Warped compilation track

Every Time I Die have shared a snippet of a new track that will appear on this year’s Warped Tour compilation album.

In March, the band revealed they were working with New York producer Will Putney on the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2014’s All Parts Unknown.

And they’ve issued a 45-second teaser of one of the songs in a video posted to the Vans Warped Tour’s Instagram page.

ETID say: “We’ll see you every single day of Vans Warped Tour in the Monster Energy Party Zone, and we’ll leave you with 45 seconds of a new song featured on this summer’s Warped Tour compilation. It might be 90 days to Warped, but it’s never too early to brush up on all your favourite mosh moves.”

As well as the Warped Tour, Every Time I Die are scheduled to play the UK’s Slam Dunk festivals, followed by a run of four London shows.

May 28: Slam Dunk North at Leeds City Centre

May 29: Slam Dunk Midlands at BirminghamNEC

May 30: Slam Dunk South at Hatfield The Forum

May 31: London Borderline

Jun 01: London Underworld

Jun 02: London Dome Tufnell Park

Jun 03: London Old Blue Last

Vans Warped Tour 2016

Jun 22: Anchorage, AK

Jun 24: Dallas, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio, TX

Jun 26: Houston, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans, LA

Jun 29: Nashville, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg, FL

Jul 02: Orlando, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse, NY

Jul 09: Wantagh, NY

Jul 10: Hartford, CT

Jul 11: Scranton, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown, PA

Jul 16: Columbia, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 31: Denver, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View, CA

Aug 07: Pomono, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas, NV

Aug 11: Nampa, ID

Aug 12: Auburn, WA

Aug 13: Portland, OR

