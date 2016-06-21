My Chemical Romance ex Frank Iero announces Death Spells album

Death Spells will release their debut album next month, Frank Iero has revealed.
The electronic noise project will see the former My Chemical Romance guitarist collaborate once again with former MCR and current The Get Up Kids’ keyboardist James Dewees.
The duo will tour the UK in August, before hitting Moscow’s Volta Club in Russia and New York’s Bowery Electric in support of the as-yet-untitled release.
Iero will appear at Riot Fest in Denver and Chicago with his other act, Frank Iero And The Cellabration in September. He’ll also trek Australia under the banner Frank Iero And The Patience to promote his 2014 debut album Stomachaches.
Iero says: “I think fans can expect to finally hear Stomachaches in a full band setting and probably even get a taste of what’s to come from the new record. Actually, it’s going to be the first time we get to bring some of these songs to life, so I’m really excited for that to be in Australia.”
More details for the Death Spells release will be revealed in due course.
Death Spells tour dates 2016
Aug 09: Glasgow Broadcast, UK
Aug 10: London Islington O2 Academy, UK
Aug 11: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Aug 12: Manchester Academy, UK
Aug 15: Moscow Volta Club, Russia
Aug 17: New York Bowery Electric, US
Frank Iero And The Patience tour dates 2016
Oct 07: Perth Astor Theatre, Australia
Oct 09: Brisbane Triffid, Australia
Oct 10: Adelaide Gov, Australia
Oct 11: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia
Oct 12: Melbourne Arrow On Swanston, Australia
Oct 13: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia