Evership release video for new single The Law Of Ages

US prog rock duo Evership have released a new video for The Law Of Ages, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album The Uncrowned King - Act 2 which will be released through Atkinsongs Productions on October 14. the album is a direct follow-up to last year's The Uncrowned King - Act 1, a concept album based on the 1910 book of the same name by the American author and preacherHarold Bell Wright, an allegory of life and truth.

"Act 1 ends when the twin Princes Really-Is and Seemsto-Be, who visiting the land of Yettocome, receive a message that King What-So-Ever-You-Think has died," the band explain. "Act 2 begins with the second-born seizing opportunity and rushing back to the city of Allthetime where he dubiously claims the throne. How will the first-born, the rightful heir, gain back his kingdom? Act 2 brings home the themes of Wright’s story; that truth is ultimately independent of our perceptions, that deception comes at a cost, and that truth and honesty bring peace and unity."

The Uncrowned King - Act 2 also features a guest appearance from Saga vocalist Michael Sadler, joining composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer/engineer Shane Atkinson and lead vocalist Beau West.

Pre-order The Uncrowned King - Act 2.