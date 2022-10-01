Evership release video for new single The Law Of Ages

By Jerry Ewing
US prog rockers Evership will release their latest album, The Uncrowned King - Act 2 in October

(Image credit: Press)

US prog rock duo Evership have released a new video for The Law Of Ages, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album The Uncrowned King - Act 2 which will be released through Atkinsongs Productions on October 14. the album is a direct follow-up to last year's The Uncrowned King - Act 1, a concept album based on the 1910 book of the same name by the American author and preacherHarold Bell Wright, an allegory of life and truth.

"Act 1 ends when the twin Princes Really-Is and Seemsto-Be, who visiting the land of Yettocome, receive a message that King What-So-Ever-You-Think has died," the band explain. "Act 2 begins with the second-born seizing opportunity and rushing back to the city of Allthetime where he dubiously claims the throne.  How will the first-born, the rightful heir, gain back his kingdom? Act 2 brings home the themes of Wright’s story; that truth is ultimately independent of our perceptions, that deception comes at a cost, and that truth and honesty bring peace and unity."

The Uncrowned King - Act 2 also features a guest appearance from Saga vocalist Michael Sadler, joining composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer/engineer Shane Atkinson and lead vocalist Beau West.

(Image credit: Atkinsongs Productions)
