Evergrey stream anthemic new single Call Out The Dark

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey release their brand new album album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) through Napalm Records today! To celebrate the band have streamed their latest single Call Out The Dark, which you can listen to below.

"We are just so damn proud of this record, guys, and we are just as excited that you will finally get to hear it! We will let the music do the talking and leave you to it, but we can't wait to hear what you feel and think," the band exclaim.

Evergrey have previously released videos for Save Us, Midwinter Calls and Blindfolded.

The follow-up to last year's Escape Of The Phoenix was recorded at Top Floor Studios Gothenburg, engineered by Jakob Herrman and produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, with mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios (Epica, Volbeat).

