Evergrey stream anthemic new single Call Out The Dark

By ( ) published

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey will release new album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) in May

Evergrey
(Image credit: Press)

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey release their brand new album album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) through Napalm Records today! To celebrate the band have streamed their latest single Call Out The Dark, which you can listen to below.

"We are just so damn proud of this record, guys, and we are just as excited that you will finally get to hear it! We will let the music do the talking and leave you to it, but we can't wait to hear what you feel and think," the band exclaim.

Evergrey have previously released videos for Save Us, Midwinter Calls and Blindfolded.

The follow-up to last year's Escape Of The Phoenix was recorded at Top Floor Studios Gothenburg, engineered by Jakob Herrman and produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, with mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios (Epica, Volbeat).

Get A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament).

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.