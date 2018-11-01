Eva Kathryn releases video for debut single Voices

Discovered by Kansas guitarist Kerry Livgren and produced by Flying Colors producer Bill Evans, Eva Kathryn is a new US symphonic prog singer, and you can watch the video for her debut single Voices below.

“I hope many can relate to this song, because we all have that moment when the voice in our head tells us we’re not good enough, or won’t ever amount to anything,” Eva tells Prog. “It’s a song about the heart crying out, and saying, ‘This is who I am!’”

Voices features Haken's Conner Green on bass, Affector guitarist Daniel Fires and drummer Koen Huurfst (Armin van Buuren). The single was mixed by Rich Mouser, known for his work with Transatlantic and Spock's Beard and produced by Flying Colors producer Bill Evans.

Kathryn was discovered by Kerry Livgren of Kansas who was impressed with her songwriting. He also cast her in his forthcoming opus, The Cantata, and introduced her to producer Evans.

Voices is available from Radiant Records as a digital single for purchase, and via streaming on iTunes Music, Spotify, and other digital services.