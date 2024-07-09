“We wanted to take a risk”: Grindcore up-and-comers Escuela Grind get groovy on new single Turbulence, announce Dreams On Algorithms album

Emerging grindcore force Escuela Grind have released their newest single Turbulence.

The groovy and melodic track will appear on the Massachusetts band’s new album, Dreams On Algorithms, due out on October 18 via Mnrk Heavy.

Watch the Turbulence music video, directed by Zack Perez, via the player below.

Dreams On Algorithms’ track listing and artwork can also be found below.

Escuela Grind vocalist Katerina Economou says of Turbulence: “It will be immediately obvious when you first hear this song that it is a departure for us.

“We wanted to take a risk with Turbulence, and after performing so many live shows over the last year we were ready to compile all that influence.

“The clean singing may take some people off-guard coming from a grind/hardcore band, but after touring with Napalm Death, we realised we wanted to incorporate that aspect into our music in a similar way.

“We definitely wanted a grungy, catchy chorus to sing at all of our upcoming festival appearances, and I hope the fans like the song as much as we do.”

Escuela Grind formed in 2016 and released their debut album, Indoctrination, in 2020.

The band began to get wider notice in the metal and grindcore scenes with the release of their second album, Memory Theater, in 2022.

After releasing the record, produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou in Godcity Studios, Escuela Grind toured internationally with the likes of Napalm Death and Baroness.

They released a death metal EP, DDEEAATTHHMMEETTAALL, in January, featuring Napalm Death singer Barney Greenway on the song Meat Magnet.

The first single from Dreams On Algorithms, Always Watching You, came out in May.

Dreams On Algorithms was again produced by Kurt Ballou in Godcity.

Economou spoke about the concept of the album in a September 2023 interview with Stereoboard.

“I really don’t like when bands write about stuff they’re not experiencing anymore,” they said.

“So this next album is hyper-focussing on ‘the algorithm’: we’re constantly on our phones to the point that it affects our lives and our moods.

“I think it’s something where it can be authentic to us and still be relatable to everyone else. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Escuela Grind are currently touring mainland Europe and will perform at Mayhem Festival in San Bernadino, California, in October. See the band’s full live schedule and get tickets via their website.

Escuela Grind - Turbulence (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Escuela Grind – Dreams On Algorithms track listing:

1. DOA

2. Always Watching You

3. Constant Passenger

4. Moral Injury

5. Concept Of God

6. Animus Multiform

7. Scorpion

8. Planned Obsolescence

9. Toothless

10. Turbulence