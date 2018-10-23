Esben And The Witch premiere new video for Golden Purifier with Prog

Brighton-based dark prog trio Esben And The Witch have premiered their brand new video for Golden Purifier with Prog. You can watch the video below.

The track is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Nowhere, which will be released through Season Of Mist on November 16.

"Praise be to Golden Purifier, a giant bird from the old world," the band explain of the latest video. "A beast misunderstood for it's dark cravings that by it's very nature protects us from death and disease, restoring balance and harmony, collecting the dead so that new life can grow. We wanted the accompanying video to be a meditation on life, decay and the passage of time."

Nowhere can be pre-ordered through the band's bandcamp page.

Esben And The Witch will play:

London - The Dome - November 24

Leeds Wharf Chambers - 25

Manchester Soup Kitchen - 26

Brighton Patterns - 27