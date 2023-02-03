Enslaved, Swans, Empire State Bastard and more announced for ArcTanGent

ArcTanGent festival have announced a new raft of bands that will be appearing at this summer's event, including Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved, US experimental rockers Swans, UK math rockers A-Tota-So and new super group Empire State Bastard which features Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro and Mike Vennart of Vennart, British Theatre and formerly of Oceansize.

Also announced include PETBRICK, A Burial At Sea, Copse and many more.

They join the already announced headliners Heilung, as well as Chicago post-rockers Russian Circles, US prog rockers Elder, Belfast post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar, Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA, German prog metal sextet The Ocean, Greek dark proggers Playgrounded, technical whizz kids Unprocessed, heavy prog trio Mountain Caller and Norwegian experimental jazz post-rock and fusion band Jaga Jazzist head up the prog-friendly acts set to appear.

Also appearing are US post metallers Deafheaven, Newcastle doom-punks Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, experimental French band Igorrr and UK post-metallers Loathe offer something for those whose tastes run a little heavier.

"ArcTanGent Festival has always been about championing the most exciting, experimental, left-field artists and this year will absolutely be no different," says festival organiser James Scarlett. "There’s zero chance you’ll find another line up like this anywhere in the UK - this is not to be missed!"

ArcTanGent takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 16-19.

Get tickets.