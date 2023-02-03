Enslaved, Swans, Empire State Bastard and more announced for ArcTanGent

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

They join Heilung, Sunbather, Cave In, Russian Circles, Conjurer, Svalbard and at ATG 2023

Enslaved 2022
(Image credit: Press/Nuclear Blast)

ArcTanGent festival have announced a new raft of bands that will be appearing at this summer's event, including Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved, US experimental rockers Swans, UK math rockers A-Tota-So and new super group Empire State Bastard which features Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro and Mike Vennart of Vennart, British Theatre and formerly of Oceansize.

Also announced include PETBRICK, A Burial At Sea, Copse and many more.

They join the already announced headliners Heilung, as well as Chicago post-rockers Russian Circles, US prog rockers Elder, Belfast post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar, Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA, German prog metal sextet The Ocean, Greek dark proggers Playgrounded, technical whizz kids Unprocessed, heavy prog trio Mountain Caller and Norwegian experimental jazz post-rock and fusion band Jaga Jazzist head up the prog-friendly acts set to appear.

Also appearing are US post metallers Deafheaven, Newcastle doom-punks Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, experimental French band Igorrr and UK post-metallers Loathe offer something for those whose tastes run a little heavier.

"ArcTanGent Festival has always been about championing the most exciting, experimental, left-field artists and this year will absolutely be no different," says festival organiser James Scarlett. "There’s zero chance you’ll find another line up like this anywhere in the UK - this is not to be missed!"

ArcTanGent takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 16-19. 

Get tickets.

ArcTanGent

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.