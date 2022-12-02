Multi-national Pagan folk collective Heilung are the latest act confirmed for next summer's ArcTanGent festival.
The acclaimed Pagan shamans, who released their latest album Drif in August, are the second band to be announced this week for the event, which takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 16-19: US noise rock duo '68 were confirmed for the festival yesterday.
Five more bands will be announced for ATG over the next five days, as part of what the festival organisers are calling the Arctangent Advent Calendar.
Artists already revealed for 2023 include US post metallers Deafheaven, Massachusetts' Cave In, Geordie doom-punks Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, UK post-metallers Loathe, Chicago post-rockers Russian Circles, US prog rockers Elder, Belfast post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar, Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA and German prog metal sextet The Ocean.
"I think this is shaping up to be my favourite ever ATG line up," says festival organiser James Scarlett. "Obviously there are some returning heroes (hello Russian Circles & The Ocean), but I’m most excited about the bands who will be visiting Fernhill Farm for the first time. I’ve been chasing after Cave In and Elder for many years so they are getting me particularly excited."
Tickets for the four day math-rock, post-rock, progressive metal and experimental music festival are on sale now.
Heilung join ArcTanGent 2023 bill
Multi-national Pagan folk collective Heilung are the latest act confirmed for next summer's ArcTanGent festival.