Engineers' Mark Peters releases video for new song Alpenglow

Engineers mainman Mark Peters has released a new video for the ambient, Krautrocky Alpenglow, which you can watch below.

It's taken from. anew four-track EP, The Magic Hour, which Peters will release through Sonic Cathedral on March 24. The EP features two brand new tracks, Alpenglow and Magic Hour, and two remixes of songs from Red Sunset Dreams by Indianapolis ambient collective Dawn Chorus And The Infallible Sea and Richard Norris.

The new tracks find Peters shifting from the post-rock meets Americana of his recent Red Sunset Dreams album, having been inspired by the purchase of a new Boss RC-300 Loop Statio, stating that he set out to “attempt the unspeakable by recording a psychedelic Joy Division-style track."

“I wrote the demo for Magic Hour’ while living in a flat in the centre of Manchester in the early 2000s on a Soundcraft desk loaned to me by Simon Tong,” says Peters of the title track’s origins. “It was called Alesis for years because I recorded the initial guitar through an Alesis Quadraverb that belonged to The Verve’s Nick McCabe, but it’s now grown into something more groove-based, like an electronica-influenced take on what I was doing on Innerland.”

Peters will also play the following live dates:

Mar 24: Manchester The Yard (with Marconi Union)

Apr 8: Farndale The Band Room

Pre-order The Magic Hour.

(Image credit: Sonic Cathedral)

Mark Peters: The Golden Hour

1. The Golden Hour

2. Alpenglow

3. Silver River (Dawn Chorus And The Infallible Sea remix)

4. Sundowning (Richard Norris remix)