Emma Ruth Rundle releases stunning video for quietly reflective The Company

Folky post-rocker Emma Ruth Rundle has released a stunning new video for the quietly reflective The Company, which you can watch below. The eye-catching self-directed video was shot in the Isler Of Skye and The Company is taken from Rundle's recently released album Engine Of Hell.

“I dreamed this visual poem about innocence of the spirit, sadness and the dark deceiver I spend my life trying to run from," Rundle says. "Or is it a friendly entity? What does it mean? Upon waking - I acquired the equipment and made a plan to film it. I enlisted the help of my dear friend, Blake Armstrong, who helped shoot and plays part in the video as well. It was edited by Brandon Kahn. Written, directed and shot by me.”

Engine Of Hell is available now from Sargent House Records. Rundle performs for the first time since 2019 at Substance LA next Friday, November 26 at The Belasco Theater. She also returns to the EU/UK next year for a Spring 2022 headlining run, where she will play London's Clapham Grand on February 8, Manchester's Stoller Hall on Feb 9 and Bath Komedia Feb 10. You can see the full list of European tour dates below.

Rundle has previously released videos for Blooms Of Oblivion and the album title track.

Feb 05: Dampierre Le Temple Dampierre Les Bois, FR

Feb 06: Ghent Minard Schouwburg, BE

Feb 08: London Clapham Grand, UK

Feb 09: Manchester Stoller Hall, UK

Feb 10: Bath Komedia, UK

Feb 10: Bruxelles Botanique Museum, BE

Feb 13: Paris Théatre L’Européen, FR

Feb 14: Lille Église Saint Étienne, FR

Feb 15: Rennes Antipode, FR

Feb 18: Nijmegen Stevenskerk, NL

Feb 19: Bochum Christuskirche, DE

Feb 20: Hamburg Nachtasyl, DE

Feb 22: Berlin Heimathafen, DE

Feb 23: Leipzig UT Connewitz, DE

Feb 25: Porto Casa Da Música, PT

Feb 26: Lisboa Culturgest, PT