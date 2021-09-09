Emma Ruth Rundle announces new album Engine Of Hell and shares moving lead single

Emma Ruth Rundle has announced the arrival of her forthcoming new album, Engine Of Hell, scheduled for release on November 5 via Sargent House.

To mark the news, Rundle has also shared the album's opener and lead single, Return. Driven by a tender, softly-played piano, the track is a poignant offering described as "an examination of the existential" and as a "fractured poem."

Rundle says of the track: "Trying to quantify what something is definitely about or pontificating on its concrete meaning defeats the purpose of art making. I’m not a writer. I make music and images to express things that my words cannot convey or emote.

"I’ve been studying ballet and the practice of expression through movement, which I incorporated into the video. I choreographed a dance to the song - some of which you see. Pieces show through. Since completing Engine Of Hell, I’ve stepped away from music more and more and into things like dance, painting and working on ideas for videos or little films. Return is the result of the efforts.”

Speaking of the upcoming album, Rundle says: "Here are some very personal songs; here are my memories; here is me teetering on the very edge of sanity dipping my toe into the outer reaches of space and I’m taking you with me and it’s very fucked up and imperfect.

“For me this album is the end of an era to the end of a decade of making records. Things DO have to change and have changed for me since I finished recording it."

Pre-order Engine Of Hell now. Watch the video for Return below:

(Image credit: Sargent House)

Engine Of Hell tracklist:

1. Return

2. Blooms of Oblivion

3. Body

4. The Company

5. Dancing Man

6. Razor’s Edge

7. Citadel

8. In My Afterlife