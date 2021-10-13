Emma Ruth Rundle releases new single Blooms Of Oblivion and announces European tour

Emma Ruth Rundle has shared the second single off her forthcoming new album Engine Of Hell, scheduled for release on November 5 via Sargent House.

Alongside the single, Rundle has announced a European tour set to kick off in February of next year.

The new track, titled Blooms Of Oblivion, is a shadowy, tranquil ballad heavy with emotional weight. With delicate guitars and raw lyrics, Rundle strips her music back to reflect on a traumatic childhood experience, through exposed lyrics such as, 'Down at the methadone clinic we waited / hoping to take home your cure / The curdling cowards, the crackle of china / you say that it’s making you pure'.

Accompanying the track is a monochrome video that sees Rundle and a younger version of herself floating peacefully within a black void. Towards the end of the footage, the video transforms into rich colour.

Blooms Of Oblivion follows the similarly sombre and emotive lead single Return, released last month.

"In the video I use an oversized coat to represent an oversized and burdening experience for the little girl," Rundle explains. "The feeling of being free falling in chaos. Having no control over your circumstances.

"The song and video describe the feelings I had as a little girl and how that’s shaped who I have become – negotiating with my past and waking to the woman I strive to become through self-love, self parenting and forgiveness and the transformation that it can bring.”

Pre-order Engine Of Hell now and watch the video for Blooms Of Oblivion below:

Feb 05: Dampierre Le Temple Dampierre Les Bois, FR

Feb 06: Ghent Minard Schouwburg, BE

Feb 08: London Clapham Grand, UK

Feb 09: Manchester Stoller Hall, UK

Feb 10: Bath Komedia, UK

Feb 10: Bruxelles Botanique Museum, BE

Feb 13: Paris Théatre L’Européen, FR

Feb 14: Lille Église Saint Étienne, FR

Feb 15: Rennes Antipode, FR

Feb 18: Nijmegen Stevenskerk, NL

Feb 19: Bochum Christuskirche, DE

Feb 20: Hamburg Nachtasyl, DE

Feb 22: Berlin Heimathafen, DE

Feb 23: Leipzig UT Connewitz, DE

Feb 25: Porto Casa Da Música, PT

Feb 26: Lisboa Culturgest, PT