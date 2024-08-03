Elder side-project delving share trippy video for new single Omnipresence

delving, the instrumental psych-kraut-prog-rock project headed by Elder frontman Nick DiSalvo have shared a suitably trippy video for their new single Omnipresence which you can watch below.

The band will release their second album All Paths Diverge as two vinyl editions through Stickman Records (EU) and Blues Funeral Recordings (US) on August 23.

"Omnipresence is a song I worked on sporadically over a few years, as opposed to others on the album which took shape spontaneously," explains DiSalvo. "It encapsulates as with any good delving track a myriad of seemingly incompatible elements and tries to meld them together: dreamy Mellotron sounds, driving synths, fuzz guitars, dubbed-out drums, a harpsichord? - elements that only over time can be subtly fused together to make a cohesive and coherent rock track. It’s a hazy and peaceful song to bliss out to and forget the world around you.

"While looking back on the songs I wrote for this record over the past years, I was struck by how much has changed in my life and in the world since the first delving album came about in the height of the pandemic. This music is for me nostalgic and every part in each song brings back a memory of where I was at when writing it. I think it’s a very diverse album and that in itself a reflection of the fact that we’re all in flux, and that that’s a beautiful thing."

Whilst delving is mainly a studio-based outfit, DiSalvo and his live band will be performing live throughout Europe in November and December, with Duthch psych band Iron Jinn. You can see the dates below.

Pre-order All Paths Diverge.

delving - Omnipresence - YouTube Watch On

Nov 19: BEL Antwerp Desertfest Belgium

Nov 20: GER Hamburg Hafenklang

Nov 21: BEL Leuven SoJo

Nov 23: UK London Oslo

Nov 24: UK Brighton Green Door Store

Nov 25: FRA Paris La Boule Noire

Nov 26: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje

Nov 27: GER Bochum Die Trompete

Nov 28: GER Siegen Vortex Surfer

Nov 29: GER Leipzig Noel’s Ballroom

Nov 30: GER Berlin Neue Zukunft

Dec 1: POL Warsaw Voodoo

Dec 3: CZE Brno Kabinet MUZ

Dec 4: AUT Vienna Arena

Dec 5: AUT Innsbruck PMK

Dec 6: GER Munich Feierwerk