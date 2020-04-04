Eivor, Lee Abraham and Stuckfish streams this evening

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Eivor

The Icelandic art rocker will be hosting a live stream this evening at Twitch at 6pm (BST)

Strangefish

The UK prog rockers will be hosting an online chat followed by a watch party of some of their rehearsals and videos on Teams at 7.30pm (BST). Bassist Kris Hudson-Lee posted a link to the Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page but it seems it's just a link to join Teams, so perhaps try the Stuckfish Facebook page nearer the time.

Lee Abraham

The Galahad guitarist and solo artist will be hosting a live stream at his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on