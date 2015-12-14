Josh Homme 'humbled' by QOTSA fans video

Josh Homme says he is “humbled” by a fan group’s video message of support to the Eagles Of Death Metal.

A group of Queens Of The Stone Age fans from around the world recorded a message for EODM in the wake of last month’s Paris terror attacks. The band’s show at the Bataclan venue was targeted by extremists, with 89 people killed by gunmen who later detonated suicide bombs at the concert hall. In total, 130 people died in a series of coordinated attacks across the French capital.

QOTSA frontman Homme is also a member of EODM, although he doesn’t always tour with them and was not in Paris on the night of the attacks.

Homme says: “I think I’m one of the first in our group to see this. I find it difficult to put into words how this video makes me feel. I’m proud to be among you, part of you, one of you. Thank you for this kind and generous gift.

“It means the world to me. I thank you with everything I have. I am humbled by you. I am in awe of you. What you have done, together? I will never forget this gift of kindness. Thank you.”

The video sees fans, calling themselves the Queens Of The Stone Age Family, tell of their love of the band and offering their support.

Individual members recorded themselves reading lines from a statement.

They say: “This family was brought together by the music of people who taught us to look out for one another. Many of us have met you and any who have will tell anyone who’ll listen what sweet souls you are, what huge hearts you have and how clear it is to see how much you love your fans.

“So in the devastating wake of the attacks on Paris, on humanity and freedom, on our friends, your colleagues and on hearts worldwide, we know you must be hurting beyond comprehension both both you loved and those who loved you.

“In the spirit of our family’s core values, we want you to know you are not alone. We are so grateful for all you do. We’re glad you’re okay, we’re so sorry for your loss. Most importantly, we love you too.”