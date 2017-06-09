Dropkick Murphys release Until The Next Time video

Dropkick Murphys have released a new video for their track Until The Next Time.

The original version features on the US outfit’s ninth studio album 11 Short Stories Of Pain And Glory which came out in January this year via Born & Bred, with the new video showcasing a Tony Hoffer mix of the song.

Gregory Nolan, tour videographer and director of the video, says: “There are two kinds of shots I love with the Dropkicks – hijinks between band members and moments of connection between the band and fans.

“The awesome thing about putting together this music video is that I got to shape the story that puts these relationships at the centre, with music as the method of connection.

“It’s the perfect song to celebrate the good times and to get the sense that the friendships we share will always come back around again.”

Dropkick Murphys will head out on the road across Europe from later this month, with dates planned across the UK and Europe. They’ll then return to North America for a run of shows at the end of July.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jul 23: Grafenhainichen With Full Force, Germany

Jun 25: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 26: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 27: Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre, UK

Jun 28: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Jun 29: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

Jul 01: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jul 02: Werchter Rock, Belgium

Jul 03: Saint Etienne Le Fil, France

Jul 04: Zurich Volkhaus, Switzerland

Jul 06: Lugo Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Belfort Les Eurockeennes De Belfort, France

Jul 09: Weert Bospop, Netherlands

Jul 11: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Jul 14: Carhaix Plouguer Festival Des Vieilles Charrues, France

Jul 16: Dublin The Iveagh Gardens, Ireland

Jul 27: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 28: Montreal 77 Festival, QC

Jul 29: Toronto Echo Beach, ON

Jul 30: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Jul 31: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 02: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Aug 03: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Aug 04: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ

Aug 05: Brockton Fairgrounds, MA

Aug 06: Brooklyn Ford Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 08: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 09: Milwaukee BMO Harris pavilion, WI

Aug 11: Denver Sculpture Park, CO

Aug 12: Salt Lake City Saltair, UT

Aug 13: Nampa Idaho Center, ID

Aug 15: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Aug 16: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Aug 18: Avila Beach, CA

Aug 19: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, CA

Aug 20: Berkeley The Greek, CA

Aug 22: Phoenix Rawhide, AZ

Aug 24: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas Downtown LV Center, NV

Aug 26: San Bernardino It’s Not Dead Festival, CA

