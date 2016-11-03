Dropkick Murphys announce 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory

Dropkick Murphys have announced their ninth studio album 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory will launch on January 6.

They’ve also released a lyric video for Blood, which is lifted from the forthcoming follow-up to 2013’s Signed And Sealed In Blood.

Though the punks are synonymous with Boston, they reveal they recorded the work in El Paso, Texas.

Bassist Ken Casey says: “To me, the whole journey starts with the fact we actually agreed to go – and then went – to Texas. Because we’ve never left home to make a record.

“As everyone’s lives have become crazier and busier with kids and families, it’s gotten harder to buckle down at home. We decided to leave Boston, go down to literally the middle of nowhere and lock ourselves in a room.”

11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory can be pre-ordered on iTunes and Kings Road Merch.

Meanwhile, they’ll kick off their US tour in February next year.

11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory artwork

Dropkick Murphys 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory tracklist

The Lonesome Boatman Rebels with a Cause Blood Sandlot First Class Loser Paying My Way I Had a Hat Kicked to the Curb You’ll Never Walk Alone 4-15-13 Until the Next Time

Feb 21: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Feb 22: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Feb 24: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Feb 25: Hinckley Grand Minnesota Taste Together, MN

Feb 26: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Feb 28: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Mar 01: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Mar 02: Little Rock Metroplex Live, AR

Mar 03: Robinsonville Horseshoe Tunica, MS

Mar 04: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Mar 06: St Petersburg Janus Live, FL

Mar 07: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Mar 08: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Mar 10: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Mar 11: Washington Shamrockfest, DC

Mar 12: Huntington Paramount, NY

Mar 15: Boston, MA (venue TBA)

Mar 16: Boston, MA (venue TBA)

Mar 17: Boston, MA (venue TBA)

Mar 18: Boston, MA (venue TBA)

Mar 19: Boston, MA (venue TBA)