Scott Ian: Chuck D has the heaviest voice on the planet

Scott Ian says that Public Enemy’s Chuck D has the heaviest voice on the planet

Ian adds that he’s delighted to see the rapper hook up with Prophets Of Rage – and reports it’s a collaboration which crossed his mind in the early days of Rage Against The Machine.

Ian tells Eagle Rocks: “I love that Rage Against The Machine is still living in some form. I think that’s what’s so great about Prophets Of Rage.

“Those are songs that need to be played live and need to be heard all the time – especially this year being an election year.

“I saw Rage Against The Machine early on at a tiny little club in Los Angeles before they had their record deal. I remember thinking, ‘This band is amazing’ and, this is no knock on Zack de la Rocha, because I love Zack, but I remember thinking, ‘If Chuck D fronted this band they would be my favourite band of all time.’”

He continues: “The rhythm section was unbelievable and the idea of Chuck D’s voice… It’s basically the same idea why we wanted Chuck D and why we did Bring The Noise because Chuck D’s voice to me is the heaviest voice on the planet, so it should be backed up by a heavy band.”

Prophets Of Rage features D, along with Rage Against The Machine men Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford. They’re joined in the lineup by Public Enemy’s DJ Lord and B Real of Cypress Hill.

They released their debut EP The Party’s Over in August.

Anthrax have a handful of live dates planned over the coming days and set sail from Miami on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise on February 2.

Nov 06: Chiba Knotfest, Japan

Nov 08: Seoul Hyundai Understage, South Korea

Feb 02: Miami 70,000 Tons Of Metal, FL

The A-Z of Anthrax