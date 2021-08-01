Drifting Sun will release new album Forsaken Innocence in October

UK prog rockers Drifting Sun have announced that they will release their new album, Forsaken Innocence, in October. You can listen to the album's title track below.

Forsaken Innocence features get appearance from Rain's John Jowitt, Gandalf's Fist's Ben Bell, ZIO's Jimmy Pallagrssi and guitarist Gareth Cole.

The band are also giving away a digital copy of their 2019 compilation Singled Out with all pre-orders. The record features all previously unreleased tracks from B-sides of their digital singles

"We are extremely pleased to finally announce the forthcoming release of our (very) long-awaited’ new album Forsaken Innocence," the band say. "The album features a collection of brand new tunes in true prog style; we think you will enjoy discovering them as much as we’ve had fun putting them together! We have a cracking line-up featuring very talented musicians who did justice to the songs and made them all come to life.

As a thank you for supporting us on this exciting journey, all pre-orders placed until September 15th will be charged at a special promotional price; that’s for the digital, CD and vinyl pre-orders. We are also throwing in a free digital copy of our compilation album Singled Out with every pre-order placed during that time."

Pre-order Forsaken innocence.