Watch: Dream Theater play Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here

Back in March, 2016, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci, James LaBrie and Jordan Rudess performed a stunning acoustic version of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here for our cameras. The footage was shot in Oslo, where the band were touring their new album, The Astonishing.

“Wish You Were Here is one of my favourite Pink Floyd songs of all time,” says Petrucci. “I have many memories of playing that back in high school at parties. It was the one song that everyone seemed to know and sing along.

“Pink Floyd is a huge influence, not only on me but on the rest of the guys. The Astonishing is a concept album, and Pink Floyd’s The Wall was definitely an inspiration.”