Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess launches keyboard festival

Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess will launch keyboard-focused festival Keyfest in New York this July.

The music camp will take place at New York’s New Moon Resort in the Catskill Forest Preserve from July 18-22.

The Dream Theater keyboardist will also be joined by special guest, producer and solo artist Tom Brislin – who has previously worked with Yes, Camel and Renaissance.

Rudess says: “I’m excited for the opportunity to hang out with fellow keyboardists in a relaxed environment and have the chance to share some of the skills and knowledge that I’ve gathered through the years. Our keyboard world is constantly evolving as technology keeps throwing us new possibilities.

“I’m looking forward to spending some quality time in a beautiful location, eating good food, playing some music, teaching and jamming with all of you.”

Places for Keyfest can be registered via the official website.

Dream Theater released their latest album The Astonishing earlier this year. They’re currently touring the US and will perform a run of shows in South America and Mexico in the coming months.

May 07: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

May 10: Portland Schnitzer Auditorium, OR

May 11: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Jun 28: Buenos Aires Province Luna Park, Argentina

Jul 03: Santiago Teatro Coliseo, Chile

Jul 08: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Jul 09: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico