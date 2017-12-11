Dream Theater sign new deal for album no.14

Dream Theater have announced that they’ve signed a new record deal with Sony Music/InsideOut Music for their 14th studio album.

They launched The Astonishing in 2016, with guitarist John Petrucci saying last month that he didn’t expect a new record until at least 2019.

Now it’s been confirmed that when it does arrive, it will be through their new partnership with the labels.

The band say in a statement: “We are all really excited about signing a brand-new record deal with InsideOut/Sony! We’ve known InsideOutMusic label head Thomas Waber for a very long time and it’s great to finally get a chance to work together.

“Thomas’ enthusiasm, energy, music industry expertise and positive outlook towards the future of Dream Theater’s recording career has been incredible to witness, and we have no doubt that being part of the InsideOut/Sony family will be an amazing creative and professional experience for all of us.”

Waber adds: “This is what the term ‘coming full circle’ was invented for. We’ve followed the band closely ever since they started touring in Europe in 1993, and there has been a lot of history and friendship between Dream Theater and us for close to 25 years.

“Stepping up to the plate to join with them for this next important chapter in their career feels like the natural and right thing to do. I can’t wait to get started!”

Sony Music Germany CFO Philip von Esebeck continues: “This is an important signing in our goal to support and grow the InsideOutMusic label as a brand, and we are very excited at Sony Music to welcome Dream Theater to our roster of top-tier artists!”

While Petrucci said that fans might have to wait until 2019 for new material, he admitted that their live shows celebrating 1992’s Images & Words could have an influence on their next studio album.

He said: “I think that reconnecting with the music from the era that we’re playing now and kind of where our headspace was in the early 90s, it’s reconnected us with the musical style of that period of Dream Theater.

“It’s been really interesting talking about how we’re gonna approach the next record and everything. We’re psyched.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

