Dream Theater: No new album before 2019

Guitarist John Petrucci has said he doesn’t expect there to be a new Dream Theater album until at least 2019.

He’ll be on the road with Joe Satriani across North America and Europe throughout the first quarter of next year on the G3 tour. And as a result, nothing will come from the Dream Theater camp in the near future.

Petrucci tells Eddie Trunk (via Metal Injection): “Those two G3 tours will take me to the spring of next year, believe it or not, so we won’t be able to get something going until some point next year and then we’ll have a release the following year.

“But we kind of already know the direction of what we wanna do. We’re really excited – but it won’t be for a while yet.”

Petrucci points to the recent tour celebrating 1992 album Images & Words and reports that the new material could be influenced by their work from that era.

He adds: “I think that reconnecting with the music from the era that we’re playing now and kind of where our headspace was in the early 90s and everything, it’s reconnected us with the musical style of that period of Dream Theater.

“It’s been really interesting talking about how we’re gonna approach the next record and everything. We’re psyched.”

In may this year, Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie said that the band were in the early stages of writing “pretty cool” material for what will be the band’s 14th studio album and follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing.

