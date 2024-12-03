Dream Theater share hard-hitting video for new single A Broken Man

US prog metal quintet Dream Theater have shared a video for their brand new single, the eight-and-a-half minute, hard-hitting A Broken Man.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album, the band's sixteenth, Parasomnia, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 7. It's the first Dream Theater album to feature the iconic lineup of vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess, and drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

The eight-minute new single weaves a harrowing narrative of a war veteran who is experiencing sleep disturbances such as nightmares and insomnia, due to the combat experience. The song contains audio snippets from actual vets speaking about their personal horrors and replaying the traumatic events of wartime deployments.

“Thank you so much for the incredible response to the reunion of Dream Theater’s classic line up," singer LaBrie recently said of the reunion with Portnoy. "We are beyond grateful and excited to begin the next chapter with a new album and world tour. Gonna be one hell of ride for all.”

Parasomnia was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James ‘Jimmy T’ Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art, which you an see below.

The album will be available as a limited edition deluxe box-set which includes the deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook (Incl. CD1: full album, CD2: instrumentals, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound - mixed by Mark Gittins, High-Resolution Stereo Mixes, animated visualizers for each song created by Wayne Joyner, + 68-page booklet), gatefold 180g dark green 2LP (feat. alternative cover artwork), Majesty-logo dream catcher keyring, sleeping mask, Dream journal, 60x60cm poster & hand-numbered, foil-stamped certificate of authenticity and is limited to 3500 copies worldwide); as a limited edition deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook - (Incl. CD1: full album, CD2: instrumentals, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound - mixed by Mark Gittins, High-Resolution Stereo Mixes, animated visualizers for each song created by Wayne Joyner, + 68-page booklet), a gatefold 180g 2LP + 12-page LP-booklet, a special edition CD Digipak and as a digital Album - (incl. Dolby Atmos - mixed by Mark Gittins).

Pre-order Parasomnia.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors