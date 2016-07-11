Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess guests on An Endless Sporadic album

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess and Flower Kings mainman Roine Stolt make guest appearances on Magic Machine, the upcoming album from An Endless Sporadic.

It’s to be released on September 16, and mastermind Zach Kamins says it’s a concerted effort to “bring out the true intention” of his band name.

Kamins reports: “I’ve always had a passion for music that was part of a bigger story, where ideas can take time to develop and be presented in many different ways.”

Rudess says: “Zach has an enormous musical talent that I’ve been aware of for a long time. It was my pleasure to play some tracks on Magic Machine, as well as to be part of this important step in his career journey.”

He adds: “The album is filled with awesome compositions and great playing.”

Other guests on the 10-track title include Stolt’s bandmate Jonas Reingold, Michael Iago Mellender of Sleepytime Gorilla Museum and Navene K of Animals As Leaders.

An Endless Sporadic: Magic Machine tracklist

The Departure

Magic Machine

Galactic Tactic

Finding The Falls

The Assembly

Agile Descent

Sky Run

Through The Fog

Sea Voyage

Impulse II

