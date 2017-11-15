Don Broco’s Rob Damiani refutes allegations of sexual misconduct

Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani has issued a statement to “totally refute” accusations of sexual misconduct.

Allegations against the singer surfaced online over recent days, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour with a woman after one of the band’s shows.

The band initially issued a statement saying: “We have recently landed in the US and have been made aware of the allegations that have been made on social media today against one of the band members. We take the allegations seriously and will be responding shortly.”

Damiani then responded on Twitter: “Following on from our statement yesterday, I totally refute the allegations made against me. They are untrue and defamatory.

“The matter is now in the hands of my legal representatives who will be instructed to take the appropriate action.”

The band initially came under fire for their track Wat’cha Gonna Do which addresses date rape and appeared on their Thug Workout EP.