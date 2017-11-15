Roadburn festival adds Earthless, Crowbar and more to 2018 bill

Roadburn festival organisers have confirmed that Earthless will be the 2018 Artist In Residence at next year’s event.

Next year’s edition is being curated by Converge’s Jacob Bannon and will take place at Tilburg’s 013, the Netherlands, between April 19-22.

Previously confirmed artists include Converge, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Bell Witch, Panopticon, Ex Eye, The Heads, Igorrr, Aerial Ruin, Sangre De Muerdago and Hugsja.

Now organisers have revealed that along with Earthless, there will be a San Diego takeover featuring Harsh Toke, Sacri Monti, Joy and Petyr, while a Japanese psych experience will include Kikagaku Moyo, Minami Deutsch and Dhidalah.

Roadburn’s Artistic Director Walter Hoeijmakers says: “To be Roadburn’s Artist In Residence is quite a prestigious position – it really gives bands a chance to open up and explore different facets of their collective personalities.

“Earthless are, to me, the perfect fit for this next year. Their bond with Roadburn is strong and we’re thrilled to have seen them grow and develop over the years since they first played here. In fact, it will be a full decade since their first performance on a Roadburn stage – and what a way to mark the occasion.”

He adds: “The whole San Diego Takeover has been over a year in the planning, and we’re still working on even more ways to enhance what is already going to be such an incredibly special part of Roadburn 2018.”

Bannon has also brought in Crowbar and Zola Jesus, while Jarobe featuring Father Murphy will also play, along with Big Brave, Dawn Ray’d, Hallas, Kaelan Mikla, Mutoid Man, Planning For Burial, The Ruins Of Beverast, Une Misere, Wiegedood, Wreck And Reference and Yellow Eyes.

Tickets and campsite information are available from the official Roadburn website.

