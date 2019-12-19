Disturbed urge fans to Hold On To Memories in poignant new video

Disturbed have released a live video for their poignant track Hold On To Memories.

The song featured on the band’s most recent studio album Evolution, with the new promo directed by Rafa Alcantara as “both a remembrance of those who are no longer with us, as a well as a celebration of their life and the light they brought to those closest to them.”

Frontman David Draiman says: “The people who have left us are never completely gone. They stay in our memory, and I encourage each and every one of you to live every day of your lives like it’s the last day of your life, making memories that last forever with the people you care about and love.

“Shine your light on this world, everyone. Make memories that will last forever and cut through the darkness.”

Check out the video below.

In addition, Disturbed have also launched an interactive video creator which allows fans to upload up to eight photographs of their favourite memories to create their own video backed by the track.

Disturbed will return to live duties from May, when they’ll play two shows in North Carolina and one in Daytona Beach, before turning their attention to Europe for a run of summer shows.