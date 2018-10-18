Disturbed announce North American, UK and European 2019 tour dates

Disturbed have announced an epic worldwide headline tour for 2019.

Starting in California in January, the Chicago metallers will travel across the United States, mainland Europe and the United Kingdom in support of new album Evolution.

Support for the American dates comes from Three Days Grace.

Last week, Disturbed were teasing the names of the cities their tour would be visiting, but now their official website has released full information of all shows. Tickets will go on sale October 26 and 10am local time, except for the Vienna date which goes on sale 24 hours earlier.

Frontman David Draiman also made headlines this week after he revealed why he'd removed his iconic chin piercings.

Disturbed 2019 tour dates

Jan 9: San Diego, Valley View Casino Center, CA

Jan 11: Los Angeles, The Forum, CA

Jan 12: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jan 14: Phoenix, Gila River Arena, AZ

Jan 16: Denver, Pepsi Center, CO

Jan 17: Albuquerque, Tingley Coliseum, NM

Jan 19: Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Jan 22: Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jan 23: Kansas City, Sprint Center, MO

Jan 25: San Antonio, Alamodome, TX

Jan 26: Dallas, American Airlines Center, TX

Jan 28: Houston, Toyota Center, TX

Jan 30: Peoria, Peoria Civic Center, IL

Feb 1: Minneapolis, Target Center, MN

Feb 16: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena, TN

Feb 18: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center, PA

Feb 20: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena, PA

Feb 21: Washington DC, Capital One Arena

Feb 23: Uncasville, Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Feb 25: New York, Madison Square Garden, NY

Feb 27: Worcester, DCU Center, MA

March 1: Montreal, Place Bell, QC

March 2: Buffalo, KeyBank Center, NY

March 4: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena, ON

March 5: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, MI

March 7: Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena, MI

March 8: Rosemont, Allstate Arena, IL

April 18: Madrid, La Riviera, Spain

April 19: Barcelona, Razzmatazz, Spain

April 21: Zurich, Halle 622, Switzerland

April 22: Milan, Alcatraz, Italy

April 24: Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

April 25: Munich, Zenith, Germany

April 27: Luxembourg, Rockhal, Luxembourg

April 28: Hamburg, Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany

April 30: Stockholm, Annexet, Sweden

May 1: Oslo, Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 3: Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen, Denmark

May 4: Berlin, Verti Music Hall, Germany

May 6: Cologne, Palladium, Germany

May 7: Amsterdam, AFAS Live, Netherlands

May 9: Paris, Elysée Montmartre, France

May 11: London, Alexandra Palace, United Kingdom

May 13: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow, United Kingdom

May 14: Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester­, United Kingdom