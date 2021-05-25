Pink Floyd The Later Years: Save £100 on the massive 18-disc box set

If you’ve been holding off on diving into Pink Floyd’s The Later Years 18-disc box set, now might be the time to take action, as Amazon have knocked £101 from the RRP, taking it down from £547.46 to £446.20 – a whopping saving of 18%.

The Later Years brings together Pink Floyd’s work from 1987 onwards and is spread across 5CD, 6 Blu-ray and 5 DVD, with two 7-inch singles thrown in for good measure.

Pink Floyd: The Later Years box set: Was £547.46 now £446.20

All of Pink Floyd's work from 1987 onwards is presented here in all its 18-disc glory. There's a wealth of content crammed into The Later Years box set including remixes, videos, live cuts and more.

View Deal

The box set kicks off with an updated and remixed version of A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, while CDs two and three contain a 2019 remix of live favourite Delicate Sound Of Thunder. The last two CDs contain Live Recordings, 1987 & 1994 Unreleased Studio Recordings and Knebworth Concert 1990.

The Blu-rays include a surround sound, high resolution remix of A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, a 5.1 remix of The Division Bell, Unreleased Studio Recordings in 5.1 and a surround remix of Delicate Sound Of Thunder.

Along with the Knebworth concert, Pink Floyd’s show in Venice from July 15, 1989, is here, and there's also a 2019 restored and re-edited version of the live Pulse album.

As if all that wasn’t enough, there are also music videos, bonus tracks from Delicate Sound Of Thunder, unearthed footage from Pulse rehearsals, screen films from 1987 & 1994 and Floyd’s induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The final Blu-ray contains Ian Emes’ The Endless River film, Pink Floyd’s last live performance at the 2007 Syd Barrett Tribute Concert, the cover shoot from A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, behind the scenes footage from The Division Bell tour and film from The Endless River launch event in 2014.

There are also two 7-inch singles included featuring a live cut of Arnold Layne which was performed at the Syd Barrett Tribute concert and Lost For Words from the Pulse tour rehearsals at London’s Earl’s Court.

Tour passes, stickers and posters are also included, and all are printed to replicate the originals and there's even a 60-page deluxe photo book.