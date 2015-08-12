District 97 issue Snow Country video

District 97 have released a video for their track Snow Country.

It’s taken from the band’s third album In Vaults which was released in June via Laser’s Edge. They previously issued Takeover from the record. It was made possible thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign which saw the group raise $20,000.

Drummer Jonathan Schang tells Prog: “It’s a model bands have been using for a while now, but I was dubious because I thought it would be like begging for money.

“I tested the waters with our fans and what I actually found was that they take a lot of ownership over the band – they want to help propagate its future.

“So instead of looking at it as going down on bended knee and asking for money, I’ve come round to seeing it as giving them an opportunity to be partners with us, and to help us bring some music into the world that hopefully people will enjoy.”

The band have been confirmed on the lineup for the Art Rock IV festival in Reichenbach, Germany on April 1 2016. They’ll also announce more European dates in the near future, including a handful of UK appearances.

They’ll play Reggie’s Music Joint in Chicago on August 21 – their final gig of the year.

