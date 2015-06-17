District 97 premiere Takeover

District 97 have streamed their track Takeover with Prog.

It’s taken from the Chicago-based outfit’s third album In Vaults, set for launch on June 23 via Laser’s Edge.

Vocalist Leslie Hunt tells Prog: “Takeover is one my favourite songs to sing with the band and it’s actually the first D97 chorus melody that I ever wrote. Jonathan Schang started the theme with the verses and I followed suit. It’s all about having cake and eating it too.”

Drummer Schang adds: “I got the idea for Takeover after going on a bit of a Led Zeppelin binge. It’s sort of my ode to Black Dog, with its knotty riffs pitted up against a heavy backbeat. I think the end result is a great example of D97’s personal, proggy take on classic rock.”

The band last year collaborated with Asia frontman John Wetton, who’s called them “the best young progressive band around right now.”

In Vaults tracklist