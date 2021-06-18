Dikajee releases evocative video for Forest

Former Russian-based musician Dikajee has released an evocative new video for Forest, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from Dikajee's forthcoming debut album Forget~Me~Nots which will be self-released on August 13. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

"Forest is an opening song for a reason," explains Dikajee. "It introduces us to a subject of an album which is a harbouring of inner conflict between seeking solitude and freedom from society pressure; its rhythms and stereotypes, and fear of oblivion at the same time. You can also call it a wish for appreciation which immediately betrays a somewhat human nature.

"Discovering that no matter how much we want to escape from reality and society, from ourselves, humans are social and there is no other way but to embrace that fact and find the beauty in it and in things the way they are."

Dikajee was voted fifth best new/unsgined act in last year's Prog Magazine Readers' Poll. Forget~Me~Nots features a raft of guest appearances including Faun’s Fiona Rüggeberg (bagpipes), Klone’s Guillaume Bernard (guitars), Erik Truffaz's Artis Orubs (drums) and Amber Foil’s João Filipe (guitars) among others.

Pre-order Forget~Me~Nots.

(Image credit: Dikajee)

Dikajee: Forget~Me~Nots

1: Forest

2: Lily Of The Valley (João Filipe (Amber Foil))

3: Millions Of Flashes

4: River Rite

5: Dead Garden (feat. Guillaume Bernard (Klone))

6: Misery

7: Scriptwriter

8: Glorious Beautiful Magical

9: Gloomy Flowers Blooming (feat. Fiona Rüggeberg (Faun, Tvinna))

10: Something Mystique (feat. Andreas Ulvo)