Dialects announce UK tour

Dialects have announced a UK tour with Waking Aida.

The Scottish outfit will head out on the six-date trek in October in support of their debut EP LTKLTL, released earlier this year.

In addition, they’ll release their new single It’s Not A Ghost… It’s Gravity on October 23.

Waking Aida will issue their second album titled Full Heal on September 25. It’s now available to pre-order from their Bancamp page.

Oct 04: Glasgow The Old Hairdressers

Oct 06: Blackburn Darwen

Oct 07: Leicester Firebug

Oct 08: Newport LePub

Oct 09: London The Good Ship

Oct 10: Bristol The Mother’s Ruin