Dialects announce UK tour

Dialects have announced a UK tour with Waking Aida.
The Scottish outfit will head out on the six-date trek in October in support of their debut EP LTKLTL, released earlier this year.
In addition, they’ll release their new single It’s Not A Ghost… It’s Gravity on October 23.
Waking Aida will issue their second album titled Full Heal on September 25. It’s now available to pre-order from their Bancamp page.
Dialects, Waking Aida UK tour dates
Oct 04: Glasgow The Old Hairdressers
Oct 06: Blackburn Darwen
Oct 07: Leicester Firebug
Oct 08: Newport LePub
Oct 09: London The Good Ship
Oct 10: Bristol The Mother’s Ruin