Devin Townsend releases new video for Sprite

Devin Townsend has released a brand new video for Sprite. This video is part of some of the brand new visuals that make up the accompaniment to Devin’s stunning 5.1 mix that is contained on the new Empath: The Ultimate Edition, and was created by Crystal Spotlight - you can watch the new video in full below. Empath: The Ultimate Edition is released through Inside Out Music on June 5.

The new comprehensive version of the acclaimed 2019 album contains the original record and bonus disc across two CD’s, plus two Blu-Ray discs. The first blu-ray contains the 5.1 Surround Sound mix by Devin, with visuals for the full record, plus a stereo visualiser. The second blu-ray contains a raft of bonus material, including Acoustically Inclined – Live in Leeds, a recording from his April 2019 acoustic tour where he performed tracks including Love?, Deadhead, Thing Beyond Things and more. It also features the full Empath documentary, a ‘Genesis 5.1 Mixing Lesson’, a full album commentary and more. The four discs sit inside a beautiful art-book that contains new liner notes and images from the making of the album.

"I wanted to attempt a surround mix and follow the original vision of it being an immersive, multimedia experience for people in the ways I could best achieve at this stage," explains Townsend. And although it’s still pretty ‘dense’, with four more sources for the sound to come from, I feel it's significantly closer to the original vision here.”

Empath: The Ultimate Edition is now available to pre-order.