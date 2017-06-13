Devin Townsend Project release trippy video for Offer Your Light

The Devin Townsend Project have released a lyric video for their track Offer Your Light.

The song originally appeared on 2016 album Transcendence – and Townsend has decided to launch the new video in celebration at being named Metal Hammer’s Riff Lord at last night’s Golden Gods ceremony in London.

Townsend says: “Hey all! Well, heck – I guess I won an award for being a guitar guy. Sweet! All those years of social ineptitude has manifested in an ability to play 32nd notes. Take that, dad!

“To celebrate, we are doing a lyric video for a track I had been encouraged to release when the album first came out, but decided to go with another one instead. As it turns out, people seem to really like this song.

“Here’s a kind of rockin’, kind of straightforward track from Transcendence called Offer Your Light, written essentially about trying to look at the positive amidst the ever increasing sea of neurosis-inducing bullshit the world keeps spewing at us.”

He adds: “I’m in the beginning stages of writing new music now, and I hope this finds a home in your listening world for the next four minutes or so. Best part is, there’s no guitar solo!”

The Devin Townsend Project have several live dates planned throughout the summer – including a headline set on the Prog Stage at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in Maidstone, UK. Find a full list of live shows below.

Jun 13: Belfast Limelight 1, UK

Jun 14: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Trondheim Starmus Festival, Norway

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 30: Helsinki Tuska Metal Fest, Finland

Jul 01: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Jul 14: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands

Jul 15: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands

Jul 29: Viersen Eier Mit Speck Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Aug 12: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 13: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia

Aug 15: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Aug 16: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Aug 17: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

Aug 18: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Aug 20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 22: Plovdiv Roman Amphitheatre, Bulgaria

Aug 24: Athens Gagarin 205, Greece

Aug 26: Tel Aviv Barby, Israel

Aug 28: St. Petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Aug 29: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

Oct 01: Cologne Euroblast At Essigfabrik, Germany

