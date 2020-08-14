Devildriver unleash video for new single Nest Of Vipers

Devildriver have released a video for their new single Nest Of Vipers.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Dealing With Demons Vol. 1 - out on October 9 through Napalm Records, and follows Iona and Keep Away From Me.

The video was directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, with frontman Dez Fafara saying: “This is my first co-written lyric on any Devildriver track with another band member, penned with our guitarist Neal Tiemann.

“Working with Neal is a good time – we always want what's best for the song. Lyrically, the chorus says it all: ‘The kings sworn men make perfect liars.’

“This is the cold, hard truth, as people's loyalties are often bought and sold. The lyric, ‘She sleeps with bones beside her,’ refers to another theme touched upon in this track – a woman laying in misery next to her ‘bones’ of contention, harbouring guilt as her loyalties are also bought and sold.

“It’s all a sad state of affairs once you get into that bought and sold mentality, whether it's with your work or friendships.”

Dealing With Demons Vol.1 is available to pre-order from Napalm Records online store in a variety of bundles, including vinyl in various colours, picture discs, cassette, skateboards, notebooks, clothing and more.

Devildriver: Dealing With Demons Vol. 1

1. Keep Away From Me

2. Vengeance Is Clear

3. Nest Of Vipers

4. Iona

5. Wishing

6. You Give Me A Reason To Drink (feat. Simon Blade Fafara)

7. Witches

8. Dealing With Demons

9. The Damned Don't Cry

10. Scars Me Forever