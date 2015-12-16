Devil You Know in Your Last Breath lyric video

Devil You Know have issued a lyric video for their track Your Last Breath.

It features on their second album They Bleed Red, launched last month via Nuclear Blast and follows the release of singles The Way We Die, Stay Of Execution and their cover of Survivor classic Eye Of The Tiger.

Howard Jones, Francesco Artusato, John Sankey and Ryan Wombacher have three Soundwave shows scheduled in Australia next month to support the follow-up to 2014’s The Beauty Of Destruction.

Jan 23: Bowen Hills Brisbane Showgrounds, Australia

Jan 24: Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

Jan 26: Melbourne RAS Showgrounds