Devil You Know in uncensored video

Devil You Know have released the uncensored version of their video for The Way We Die.

It can be seen via adult site Burning Angel and comes complete with an adults-only warning.

The track appears on second album They Bleed Red, to be launched on November 6.

When the original cut was released, drummer John Sankey said: “We had no interest in doing another performance video with us jamming out. This was all about us having fun, getting crazy, living the dream and sharing it with the world to enjoy.”

The band tour Europe with Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach next month.