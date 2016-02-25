Devil You Know in live Consume The Damned vid

Devil You Know have released a live video for their track Consume The Damned.

The studio version features on their second album They Bleed Red, which was launched late last year via Nuclear Blast.

They’ll start a tour next month in support of the follow-up to 2014’s The Beauty Of Destruction with Atreyu, From Ashes To New and Cane Hill. But it’s their scheduled appearance at this year’s Download that’s causing great excitement within the group.

Guitarist Francesco Artusato says: “Devil You Know are beyond excited to be kicking off our European summer tour with a performance at the legendary Download festival.

“This is the very first time we have had the honour to perform there and we are coming with an arsenal of many new songs from They Bleed Red, along with a few classics.

“It’s going to be intense, hot and sweaty so we hope to see you all there and want to meet each and every one of you. Lets party.”

The band previously released The Way We Die, Stay Of Execution, Your Last Breath and their cover of Survivor’s Eye Of The Tiger.

Mar 05: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Mar 06: Las Vegas LVCS, NV

Mar 07: Flagstaff Orpheum Theater, AZ

Mar 08: Farmington Top Deck, NM

Mar 11: Shreveport The Riverside Warehouse, LA

Mar 12: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Mar 14: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Mar 16: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Mar 17: Lubbock Depot Pio, TX

Mar 18: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

May 13: Cleveland The Odeon, OH

May 14: Chicago Metro, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco Regency Center Grand Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona The Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic New Order, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

May 31: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans Music Hall, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 12: Donington Download, UK

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

