Watch Roadkill, the story of Ben Stiller's teenage punk band Capital Punishment

Ben Stiller’s teenage punk band Capital Punishment are the subject of a brand new documentary, Roadkill: The Stories of Capital Punishment.

The 40-minute film, made in conjunction with Pitchfork, charts the band’s early years and the making of their 1982 debut album, Roadkill, as well as their unexpected reunion in 2018.

"It’s just like the last thing in the world I ever thought would happen, so the unexpected nature of it is really fun,” Stiller told Rolling Stone of the reunion. “And also the best part about it is, us as friends, you know, being able to get together and play together again, and just reconnect is really, by far, the best part of it."

Along with Stiller, Capital Punishment is made up of justice of the Supreme Court of Arizona Peter Swann, Czech literature professor Peter Zusi and documentarian Kriss Roebling. They released their comeback EP, This Is Capital Punishment, in 2018.