Depeche Mode add 29 new North American tour dates

Depeche Mode have added 29 dates to their tour in support of upcoming 15th studio album Memento Mori.

The new run of North American shows will kick off at Foro Sol in Mexico City on September 21, and climax at the Crypt.com Arena in Los Angeles ten days before Christmas. The dates are in addition to Depeche Mode's previously announced tour of US Arenas, which begins next month, and subsequent run of European outdoor shows. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on February 24 at 10am local.

Momento Mori is the band's first album since 2017's Spirit. It was produced by James Ford, with additional production work by Marta Salogni, and is the first new music released by the Essex band since the death, last May, of founding member Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher.

"After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted," says Martin Gore, "and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”



“Fletch would have loved this album," adds Dave Gahan. "We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows."

Last week Depeche Mode shared the first single to be taken from the album, Ghosts Again.

Depeche Mode 2023 Tour

Mar 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 25: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Mar 28: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Mar 30: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 02: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Apr 05: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Apr 09: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Apr 12: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Apr 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 16: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 20: Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium

May 23: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

May 26: Leipzig Leipziger Festwiese, Germany

May 28: Bratislava Národný Futbalový Štadión, Slovakia

May 31: Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique, France

Jun 02: Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival, Spain

Jun 04: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 06: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 09: Madrid Primavera Sound Festival, Spain

Jun11: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 14: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland

Jun 17: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 22: Lille Stade Pierre Mauroy, France

Jun 24: Paris Stade de France, France

Jun 27 Copenhagen Parken, Denmark

Jun 29: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

Jul 4: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 7: Berlin, DE Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 12: Rome Stadio Olympico, Italy

Jul 14: Milan San Siro, Italy

Jul 16: Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy

July 21: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

July 23: Zagreb Arena Zagreb, Croatia

July 26: Bucharest Arena Națională, Romania

July 28: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 30: Prague Letňany Airport, Czech Republic

Aug 02: Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 06: Tallinn Tallinna Lauluväljak, Estonia

Aug 08: Helsinki Kaisaniemen Puisto, Finland

Aug 11: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Sep 21: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 01: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 04: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 07: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Oct 10: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Oct 12: Miami FTX Arena, FL

Oct 19: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 21: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Oct 23: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Oct 25: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 28: New York, Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 31: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 03: Montréal Bell Centre, QC

Nov 05: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 08: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 10: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Nov 13: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 18: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Nov 21: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Nov 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Nov 26: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Nov 28: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 01: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Dec 03: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Dec 06: San Diego Pechanga Arena, CA

Dec 10: Inglewood The Kia Forum, CA

Dec 15: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA

