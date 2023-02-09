Watch the video for Ghosts Again, the first single from Depeche Mode's forthcoming Memento Mori

Depeche Mode have shared Ghosts Again as the first single from their much anticipated 15th studio album Memento Mori, which is set for release on March 24 via Columbia Records. It's the first new music released by the Essex band since the death, last May, of founding member Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher.

“To me, Ghosts Again just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” comments vocalist Dave Gahan.



Bandmate Martin Gore adds, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

Watch the video for Ghosts Again below:

Memento Mori is Depeche Mode's first album as a two-piece.



Produced by James Ford, with additional production work by Marta Salogni, the 12-track album has its origins in the early stages of the Covid pandemic, resulting in themes inspired directly by that period.



A press statement says the album's 12 tracks “chart a vast expanse of moods and textures, from its ominous opening to its closing resolve - running the gamut from paranoia and obsession to catharsis and joy, and hitting myriad points between.”



Martin Gore says, “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”



Dave Gahan adds, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”



The track listing for Memento Mori is:



1. My Cosmos Is Mine

2. Wagging Tongue

3. Ghosts Again

4. Don’t Say You Love Me

5. My Favourite Stranger

6. Soul With Me

7. Caroline’s Monkey

8. Before We Drown

9. People Are Good

10. Always You

11. Never Let Me Go

12. Speak To Me



The band will kick off their world tour in support of Memento Mori in Sacramento, California on March 23. Their first show in Europe will take place in Amsterdam on May 16, after which the duo will play a mixture of festivals, arena dates, and stadium shows, including their sole UK show, at London's Twickenham Stadium on June 17.