Depeche Mode announce European stadium tour, North American arena shows and new album Memento Mori

Depeche Mode have announced a huge European stadium tour, plus a set of North American arena shows, to promote their forthcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori.

The dates and album title were announced at a press conference event in Berlin, Germany today (October 4).

Discussing the group's new album, their first since the passing of founding member, Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher in May, Martin Gore says, “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”



Vocalist Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

The band will kick off their world tour in support of Memento Mori in Sacramento, California on March 23 next year. Their first show in Europe will take place in Amsterdam on May 16, after which the duo will play a mixture of festivals, arena dates, and stadium shows, including their sole UK show, at London's Twickenham Stadium on June 17.

The full list of dates announced today are as follows:



Mar 23: Sacramento CA Golden 1 Center, USA

Mar 25: San Jose CA SAP Center, USA

Mar 28: Los Angeles CA Kia Forum, USA

Mar 30: Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena, USA



Apr 02: San Antonio TX AT&T Center, USA

Apr 05: Chicago IL United Center, USA

Apr 07: Toronto ON Scotiabank Arena, CAN

Apr 09: Quebec City QC Videotron Centre, CAN

Apr 12: Montreal QC Centre Bell, CAN

Apr 14: New York NY Madison Square Garden, USA



May 16: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

May 20: Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerpen, BEL

May 23: Stockholm Friends Arena, SWE

May 26: Leipzig Leipziger Festwiese, GER

May 28: Bratislava Národný Futbalový Štadión, SLO

May 31: Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique, FRA



Jun 02: Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival, SPA

Jun 04: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, GER

Jun 06: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, GER

Jun 09: Madrid Primavera Sound Festival, SPA

Jun11: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, SWI

Jun 14: Dublin Malahide Castle, IRE

Jun 17: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Munich Olympiastadion, GER

Jun 22: Lille Stade Pierre Mauroy, FRA

Jun 24: Paris Stade de France, FRA

Jun 27 Copenhagen Parken, DEN

Jun 29: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, GER



Jul 4: Lyon Groupama Stadium, FRA

Jul 7: Berlin, DE Olympiastadion, GER

Jul 12: Rome Stadio Olympico, ITA

Jul 14: Milan San Siro, ITA

Jul 16: Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, ITA

July 21: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, AUS

July 23: Zagreb Arena Zagreb, CRO

July 26: Bucharest Arena Națională, ROM

July 28: Budapest Puskás Aréna, HUN

Jul 30: Prague Letňany Airport, CZE



Aug 02: Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy, POL

Aug 06: Tallinn Tallinna Lauluväljak, EST

Aug 08: Helsinki Kaisaniemen Puisto, FIN

Aug 11: Oslo Telenor Arena, NOR