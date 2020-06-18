Dennis DeYoung releases new video for With All Due Respect

Former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung has released a video for his song With All Due Respect, which is taken from his recently released album 26 East, Vol 1, which bis available on Frontiers Records. You can watch the video in full below.

“In 1979 I wrote the following lyric in a Styx song called Borrowed Time: "I’m so confused by the things I read, I need the truth but the truth is I don’t know who to believe. The left says yes and the right say no, I’m in between and the more I learn the less that I know. We’re living High, Living fine, Living high on borrowed time.”



He continues: “These lyrics were true in 1979 and more so today. The news establishment has given into partisanship reporting masquerading as truth in a quest for more listeners, readers and viewers. They exacerbate our political differences into grand theatre, making us believe we are more divided than we are, and for one reason - money. Money from advertisers. Higher ratings no matter the cost. Both sides are to blame.”

The album title, 26 East, is where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, IL on the far south side of Chicago. Styx formed in his basement in 1972 and his future bandmates the Panozzo twins, John and Chuck, lived just across the road from him. The cover artwork, featuring three locomotives travelling through space, represents the original members leaving Chicago on their journey to the stars.

"This was supposed to be my final album but there were so many songs written that Serafino Perugino, CEO of Frontiers, suggested dividing it into two albums rather than one,” says DeYoung. “This is Volume 1, which sounds pretentious to me, but the marketing folks wanted you to know there are going to be two of them."