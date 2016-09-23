Delain add UK dates to European tour

Delain have announced a seven-date UK tour in addition to their previously-announced European dates.

Watch a trailer video below for the road trip, which supports the launch of latest album Moonbathers.

The band say: “We’ve never had so many milestone events in one year – the release of our EP Lunar Prelude, our fifth studio album Moonbathers, our upcoming 10 year anniversary celebrations. And there’s still more to come.

“All of this while playing our most heavy touring year ever. We’re on a roll, and Moonbathers is here to embody that. We hope you’ll enjoy this new effort and join us in making 2016 the biggest year for Delain ever!”

The follow-up to 2014’s The Human Contradiction was released last month. Tour support comes from Everygrey and Kobra And The Lotus. Full dates can be seen below.

Delain: Moonbathers tracklist

Hands Of Gold – Featuring Alissa White-Gluz The Glory and the Scum Suckerpunch The Hurricane Chrysalis - The Last Breath Fire With Fire Pendulum Danse Macabre Scandal Turn the Lights Out The Monarch Suckerpunch - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track) Turn The Lights Out - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track) The Glory And The Scum - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track) Don’t Let Go - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track) The Glory And The Scum - Orchestra (bonus track) Hands Of Gold - Orchestra (bonus track)

Delain UK, Ireland tour 2016

Nov 08: Birmingham Institute, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Nov 11: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

Nov 12: Manchester Ritz, UK

Nov 13: London Koko, UK

Nov 15: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 16: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Aug 13: Velena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany

Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic

Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain

Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France

Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 25: Gebouw Bergen Op Zoom, Netherlands

Dec 10: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

