Delain add UK dates to European tour

Delain have announced a seven-date UK tour in addition to their previously-announced European dates.
Watch a trailer video below for the road trip, which supports the launch of latest album Moonbathers.
The band say: “We’ve never had so many milestone events in one year – the release of our EP Lunar Prelude, our fifth studio album Moonbathers, our upcoming 10 year anniversary celebrations. And there’s still more to come.
“All of this while playing our most heavy touring year ever. We’re on a roll, and Moonbathers is here to embody that. We hope you’ll enjoy this new effort and join us in making 2016 the biggest year for Delain ever!”
The follow-up to 2014’s The Human Contradiction was released last month. Tour support comes from Everygrey and Kobra And The Lotus. Full dates can be seen below.
Delain: Moonbathers tracklist
- Hands Of Gold – Featuring Alissa White-Gluz
- The Glory and the Scum
- Suckerpunch
- The Hurricane
- Chrysalis - The Last Breath
- Fire With Fire
- Pendulum
- Danse Macabre
- Scandal
- Turn the Lights Out
- The Monarch
- Suckerpunch - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track)
- Turn The Lights Out - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track)
- The Glory And The Scum - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track)
- Don’t Let Go - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track)
- The Glory And The Scum - Orchestra (bonus track)
- Hands Of Gold - Orchestra (bonus track)
Delain UK, Ireland tour 2016
Nov 08: Birmingham Institute, UK
Nov 09: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK
Nov 11: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland
Nov 12: Manchester Ritz, UK
Nov 13: London Koko, UK
Nov 15: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Nov 16: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Delain European dates 2016
Aug 13: Velena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain
Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany
Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic
Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria
Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain
Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France
Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France
Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 25: Gebouw Bergen Op Zoom, Netherlands
Dec 10: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
