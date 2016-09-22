Wednesday 13 would welcome Murderdolls return

Wednesday 13 says he’d welcome a Murderdolls reunion if it was something fans wanted to see.

And speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the singer admits he hasn’t spoken with the band’s co-founder Joey Jordison for five years – and only discovered the drummer’s struggles when he read the magazine.

Wednesday 13 says: “The last time I spoke to Joey Jordison was in April 2011 at our very last show – and all I’ve heard from Joey is what I’ve seen in Metal Hammer in past few months. That’s all I know.

“I’m glad to see he’s doing awesome. Thanks to Murderdolls, people know who I am, so I am forever indebted to that band to Joey for giving me that opportunity.”

Murderdolls released two albums, 2002’s Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls and 2010’s Women And Children Last – and despite the distance between himself and Jordison, Wednesday 13 won’t rule out a reunion.

The vocalist continues: “We did some really cool stuff together, made a lot of fans and made two awesome records. Will it ever happen again? I didn’t think a second record would happen, we didn’t speak for eight years and then it happened.

“But I also think it’s kind of dumb for anyone to hold any grudges over music because at the end of the day, it’s all about the fans. If there’s something to do for the fans, I’d definitely entertain it and do it again.”

Wednesday 13 is currently working on his seventh album which will be titled Condolences. It’s set to be released in 2017. He’s currently on tour across the US and will return to the UK for two London dates across the Halloween weekend.

Jordison, meanwhile, is currently involved with his Sinsaenum and Vimic projects.

Sep 23: Toronto Rockpile, ON

Sep 24: Ottawa The Brass Monkey, ON

Sep 25: Webster Harmony House, NY

Sep 27: New York Marlin Room at Webster Hall, NY

Sep 29: Long Branch Brighton Bar, NJ

Sep 30: Duncannon Tubby’s Nightclub, PA

Oct 01: Philadelphia Hard Rock Cafe, PA

Oct 02: Sinking Spring Shock Fest, PA

Oct 04: Boonesboro G Boones, MD

Oct 05: Charlotte Amos’ Southend , NC

Oct 06: Huntington V Club, WV

Oct 07: Knoxville The Concourse at The International, TN

Oct 08: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC

Oct 09: Atlanta Purgatory at The Masquerade, GA

Oct 11: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL

Oct 12: Tallahassee Sidebar Theater, FL

Oct 13: St Petersburg The State Theatre, FL

Oct 15: San Antonio The Korova, TX

Oct 16: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX

Oct 20: Gallup Juggernaut Lounge, NM

Oct 21: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Oct 22: Las Vegas Vampd, NV

Oct 28: London The Garage, UK

Oct 29: London The Garage, UK

Oct 31: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

