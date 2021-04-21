Deftones launch sinister video for Ceremony and the feeling of dread is real

Deftones have released a video for Ceremony, taken from last year's Ohms, Metal Hammer's favourite album of 2020.

The video for Ceremony, which (no spoilers) tells a dark tale and is almost certain to generate a sense of increasing dread in the viewer, was directed by Leigh Whannell, one of the creators of the Saw franchise, and also the writer and director of 2018's Upgrade and last year's The Invisible Man.

"When Leigh tweeted that he was a fan, we immediately thought it would be cool to collaborate with him given the chance," says Deftones frontman Chino Moreno. "We’re fans of his as well, so it made sense that we should reach out. One moment we're DM’ing each other on Twitter, and the next we're on set making Ceremony.

"This has always been the best way for us to collaborate: organically, collaboratively and in this case, expeditiously. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we had making it."

Whannell says: "I’ve been a huge Deftones fan for over twenty years and have always admired the devotion they have dedicated to every aspect of their art, from music videos to album covers to their cryptic and intriguing lyrics. To get a chance to be a part of that art was a dream come true."

The release of Ohms last year was preceded by two other videos: the title track in August, and Genesis in September. The band's US tour is due to kick off this August, with support from Gojira. Full dates below, tickets are on sale now.

Deftones 2021 North American tour

Aug 12: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Aug 14: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Aug 15: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Aug 17: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 19: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON, Canada

Aug 20: Laval Place Bell, QC, Canada

Aug 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 23: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Aug 24: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

Aug 27: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Aug 28: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ

Aug 29: Washington The Anthem, DC

Aug 31: Pittsburgh University of Pittsburgh, PA

Sep 02: Indianapolis Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 03: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Sep 04: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, GA

Sep 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sep 07: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 10: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 11: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Sep 17: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 18: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Sep 21: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Sep 22: Portland Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center, OR