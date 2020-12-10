And the best metal album of 2020 is… Deftones’ Ohms

The world might have gone to sleep in 2020, but metal didn’t. The lack of gigs since March has been a kicker for bands and fans alike, but thankfully there's been a flood of absolutely killer records to make up for it.

From big guns Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Trivium, Lamb Of God and Corey Taylor to icons-in-waiting Code Orange, Loathe, Backxwash and AA Williams, the albums released over the past 12 crazy months prove that metal is as exciting and relevant as it's ever been.

In time honoured tradition, Metal Hammer’s epic end-of-year issue – which is out right now – features our run down of the 50 Best Albums Of 2020.

Trust us when we say it was an almost impossible task to boil it down to just 50, and we had to resort to a mixture of science, magic and old-fashioned bare-knuckle fighting.

But we did it. We came up with the definitive list of the 50 best albums released this year. And what came out on the very top of the pile? The record that trounced all-comers to be crowned the Best Album Of 2020? It was a tough call to make, but the winner is…

…Ohms by Deftones.

OK, the headline kind of gave it away. But still, the Sacramento alt-metal gods‘ ninth album was an worthy winner. As we said in our original review: “Whether you’re longing for the days of Around The Fur or if you appreciated the more measured material on Gore there will be something that you’ll love on Ohms. In taking an extensive tour of their past, Deftones continue to be essential today.”

Hats off to the 49 other bands who made the list - it was a close call all the way. In fact, respect to anyone who released a record in this flaming dung-heap of a year. 2021 will be better for everybody, we're sure of it.

You can find the full list of the 50 Best Metal Albums Of 2020 in the brand new all-star issue of Metal Hammer, out now.